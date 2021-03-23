Andhra govt to launch ambulances for distressed animals in state

These mobile ambulances will provide veterinary first aid services along with spot diagnosis and attend to emergency cases.

news Ambulance

To boost the animal husbandry and veterinary sector in Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to set up mobile ambulances for the service of animals. The ambulances will help locals reach out to the Animal Husbandry Department officials to assist distressed animals and provide them with proper animal healthcare.

The Animal Husbandry Department has been further directed by the Chief Minister to set up one â€˜Mobile Ambulance Veterinary Clinicâ€™ in every Assembly constituency across the state. A total of 175 mobile ambulances will be placed at the Assembly level on the lines of â€˜108â€™ services for providing veterinary services at the doorstep, the state government said, adding that these mobile ambulances will provide veterinary first aid services along with spot diagnosis and attending to emergency cases.

One of the major facilities these ambulances will provide is the 'Hydraulic Lift' facility to help lift animals to the ambulance. Distressed animals requiring assistance will be shifted to the nearest Government Veterinary Facility in case of emergency. One veterinary doctor and one Para-veterinary worker will be assigned to every ambulance. These ambulances will also have a 24/7 toll-free call centre.

The Department of Animal Husbandry on Monday briefed the Chief Minister and said that there are around 1576 veterinary dispensaries established across the state, with around 1376 veterinary doctors recruited. The Chief Minister said that more veterinary doctors need access for better functioning and better treatment. Stressing further on the medications being supplied, Jagan directed officials to ensure that quality medication should be provided to animals.