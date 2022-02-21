Andhra govt issues modified orders revising rent allowance, other employee benefits

The state government conceded to most of their demands after lakhs of employees gathered for a protest march in Vijayawada on February 3.

news Governance

The government finally budged after lakhs of employees marched to Vijayawada city on February 3 demanding that the RPS orders issued on January 17 be rescinded. The employees had also threatened to launch an indefinite strike from February 7.

As per the revised orders issued by Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat on Sunday, February 20, HRA has been fixed at 24% with a maximum ceiling of Rs 25,000 for staff working in Andhra Pradesh government offices in New Delhi and Hyderabad. The same will be applicable to employees working in the state Secretariat in Amaravati and offices of Heads of Departments, relocated from Hyderabad. This will be continued till June 2024.

For staff working in district headquarters and major cities with a population of over two lakh, a 16% HRA with a maximum ceiling of Rs 17,000 has been fixed. Those in towns with a population between 50,000 and two lakh will get 12% HRA, with a ceiling of Rs 13,000.

Others will be paid 10% of basic pay as HRA, the order issued by Rawat said. The revised HRA would be applicable from January 1, 2022, the Special Chief Secretary said.

Retired employees over 70 years of age will get an additional 7%, those over 75 years 12%, 80 years 20%, 85 years 25%, 90 years 30%, 95 years 35% and those above 100 years will get 50% of basic pension as additional quantum.