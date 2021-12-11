Andhra govt announces ex gratia for Lance Naik Sai Teja’s family

Sai Teja, who was the Personal Security Officer to CDS General Bipin Rawat, is survived by his wife and two children.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday, December 11, announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the December 8 chopper crash. Hailing from Chittoor district, Sai Teja was the Personal Security Officer (PSO) to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who was also killed along with 11 others in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash that took place in Katteri, near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

Military authorities on Saturday, December 11, identified the body of Sai Teja. Bodies of six deceased were identified and handed over to their families. The soldier's body is likely to be brought to his native village later in the day from Coimbatore. The last rites will be performed with military honours.

Hon'ble CM Sri @ysjagan has announced Rs. 50 lac ex-gratia to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the tragic Coonoor chopper crash on Wednesday, that claimed 13 brave souls. He was serving as PSO to the CDS. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) December 11, 2021

Belonging to the Kuruba community, Sai Teja joined the Army in 2012 as a sepoy. While serving in Bangalore Regiment, he was selected for para commando training. Last year, he was appointed as PSO to CDS.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sai Teja hailed from Eguva Regada village in Kurabalakota mandal of Chittoor district. He is survived by wife Shyamala, his four-year-old son Mokshagana and two-year-old daughter Darshini. The family had received the shocking news of his death barely a few hours after he spoke to them over a video call. Sai Teja had called his wife and children at 8.45 am on Wednesday, December 8. The Mi17V5 helicopter took off from Sulur Air Base at 11:48 am, and crashed at 12.20 pm.

Expressing condolences, CM Jagan had referred to Lance Naik Sai Teja as the state’s “brave son.” “Deeply anguished by the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat ji and his wife. My prayers go out to the families of the Armed Forces Personnel who lost their lives in this horrific tragedy, including Andhra Pradesh’s brave son, Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who was PSO to the CDS,” Jagan had tweeted.

