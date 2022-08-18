Andhra govt adds 754 more procedures to YSR Aarogyasri health insurance scheme

Chief Minister Jagan also directed officials to bring medical services of all government hospitals and village clinics under the purview of district medical colleges.

news Health

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, August 17, announced that 754 new procedures would be included in the Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme. With the addition of these new procedures and the exclusion of a few others, the total number of procedures now covered is 3118, The Hindu reported. The new procedures would be included starting from September 5, CM Jagan said during a review meeting of the Medical and Health Department held in Amaravati on Wednesday. The YSR Aarogyasri health insurance scheme is a state-sponsored scheme meant to provide universal health coverage to BPL (Below Poverty Line) families. The scheme is run by the Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, in consultation with insurance and healthcare specialists. It includes a network of service providers from the government and private sector.

Another major decision taken in the meeting was to integrate all government hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and village clinics with the respective district medical colleges. This reform is for providing better medical care and for better coordination between the medical staff, and an SOP (standard operating procedure) should be prepared on the guidelines and responsibilities, CM Jagan said. According to The Hindu, he also said that the district teaching hospital must function as a parent body for all PHCs, CHCs (Community Health Centres) and village clinics. He said that a system must be set up where one dean manages the teaching hospital, and another dean administers health facilities in the district.

Mid-level health providers will hereafter be Community Health Officers, Jagan said at the meeting. He also said that the recently carved Parvathipuram Manyam district, which predominantly comprises tribal areas, would get a new medical college, and asked officials to take steps in this direction. The â€˜Family Doctorâ€™ programme to be introduced by the state government â€“ aimed at improving healthcare services to residents of rural areas through doorstep services â€“ should be effectively implemented, Jagan said. He added that the construction work of village clinics and PHCs should be expedited. The government plans to have three to four employees at each village clinic, where 14 types of medical tests will be carried out. Jagan also directed officials to administer the COVID-19 booster dose to those above 18 years of age.