Andhra government to dig borewells for small and marginal farmers

The YSR Jala Kala was one of the Navaratnalu (precious nine) schemes that were announced as a pre-poll promise by Jaganâ€™s government.

As part of his 3600 kms long padayatra called Praja Sankalp Yatra, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had noticed several farmersâ€™ issues. Later he announced that if voted to power, his government would dig free borewells for poor farmers.

"Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed to drill free borewells for needy, small and marginal farmers through YSR Jala Kala programme under Navaratnalu," said Information and Public Relations (I & PR) Commissioner Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy.

He said the borewell drilling scheme is in line with Jagan Mohan Reddy's promise, made during his hundreds of kilometres long padayatra.

"During his padayatra, after getting to know the farmer's problems, he promised free borewells to small and marginal needy farmers in order to provide support to them," Thumma Vijay said.

The I & PR commissioner advised eligible farmers to apply for this programme either online or through the village secretariats, which opens from September 28.

"All applications shall be scrutinised as per eligibility criteria and after hydrogeological and geophysical survey, based on the feasibility, drilling work shall be started," Vijay Kumar Reddy said.

The state government has also developed a software application to monitor and implement the programme, which will scrutinise from the time of application till payments are done to contractors.

Applicants will receive updates via text messages at every stage of the scheme.

"Chief Minister shall launch the programme online from secretariat and eligible small and marginal farmers can apply for this programme from September 28 onwards," he added.

