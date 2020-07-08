Andhra to get 4,000 more beds for COVID-19 patients

A household survey will also be done in areas where cases are high.

About 4,000 beds for COVID-19 patients will be inducted across various districts in Andhra Pradesh in order to facilitate the treatment. The announcement was made by Andhra Minister for Medical and Health, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Tuesday, while he was interacting with COVID-19 patients at the government general Hospital at Vijayawada.

According to the media reports, the beds would be arranged and a special house to house survey will also be conducted in the areas where coronavirus cases are high.

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, the health minister during his visit to the hospital instructed the doctors not to compromise on the medical care to all the coronavirus patients. It was also mentioned that Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANMs), ASHA workers, village and ward volunteers would visit every house in the COVID-19 affected areas to gather information and then report it to the authorities in case of any new positive cases.

He further added that the government is trying to instil confidence among the patients to help them recover quickly and he also refuted the allegations of the opposition parties that nutritious food was not being provided in the COVID hospitals.

During the visit, the minister also interacted with the patients and he mentioned that most of the patients have expressed their happiness over the treatment and the facilities provided to them.

The Andhra minister also mentioned that the government is spending Rs 500 on each patient per day in order to give them a healthy diet and care. The media reports also added that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, officials would inspect COVID-19 hospitals across the state.