Andhra floods: CM Jagan announces Rs 220 crore for Penna river bund and dam works

Jagan announced construction works along the Penna river and Somasila dam to prevent floods in Nellore district in the future.

news Andhra Floods 2021

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, December 3, visited some of the flood-affected villages in Chittoor and Nellore districts. Addressing people at Bhagat Singh Colony in Nellore, Jagan announced that Rs 220 crore would be sanctioned for constructions and restoration works to prevent floods in the district in the future. Construction of bunds along the Penna river would be taken up at a cost of Rs 100 crore, he said. He also said that Rs 120 crore will be sanctioned for Somasila project apron repair works.

Jagan said that he would return to Nellore district after the Sankranti festival, to lay the foundation for these works.

The Chief Minister, who toured some of the flood-hit areas in Kadapa district on Thursday, December 2, began the second day of his visit from Tirupati town.

Jagan visited Krishna Nagar and Saraswati Nagar of Tirupati Municipal Corporation and inspected the damaged roads and houses. He also interacted with the flood victims.

As people brought their concerns to the notice of the Chief Minister, he directed the officials to resolve their grievances at the earliest. He also asked the district Collector to take special measures to create employment opportunities for the youth who lost their livelihood during floods.

Jagan Mohan Reddy personally visited Vijayakumari of Saraswati Nagar, who was severely injured in a road accident and is receiving treatment, upon her request to meet him. He inspected the bridge over the Swarnamukhi River at Tiruchanur-Padipeta, which was washed away during floods.

Later, he visited a photo exhibition depicting the flood intensity in Muthlareddipalle area, along with Chandragiri and Tirupati constituencies. He also enquired from women about the response of the officials during the floods and regarding compensation provided to them.

He lauded the efforts of people who had displayed unparalleled bravery in the floods of the Swarnamukhi River which was overflowing with heavy rains and also felicitated police constable Prasad and honored three others Srinivas Reddy, Madhu, and Reddappa, who played a vital role in flood relief operations.

Later, the Chief Minister headed to Nellore district from Renigunta Airport and visited the flood-affected areas in the district. He inspected the damaged R&B road at Devarapalem and the Nellore-Mulumudi-Tatiparthi road in the Nellore Rural Zone. The district Collector informed him that temporary road restoration works are being carried out at a cost of Rs 18.5 lakh and Rs 50 lakh would be required for permanent repairs. Jagan also inspected the damaged Penna river embankment and crops at Jonnawada.

Also read:

How strong is Cyclone Jawad? 'More than Gulaab, but less than Titli'

Cyclone Jawad: North coastal Andhra on alert, 11 NDRF teams deployed