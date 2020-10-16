Andhra floods: 67,864 hectares of crops damaged across eight districts

The recent downpour in Andhra Pradesh due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has damaged crops over 67,864 hectares in the state. Eight districts have suffered major damage â€” Visakhapatnam (5,435 hectares), East Godavari (29,362), West Godavari (15,926), Krishna (12,466), Guntur (381), YSR Kadapa (2,053), Kurnool (249) and Srikakulam (1,992). The damaged crops include paddy, pulses, sugarcane, maize, ragi, cotton and tobacco.

Horticultural crops, spread over 6,229 hectares, have also been damaged, affecting vegetables, bananas, papaya, betel vine, yam, turmeric, black gram and sugarcane. At most places, the fields are inundated with water, and as it recedes, crop losses are expected to rise.

Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada received 7.79 lakh cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water, exceeding the estimates of 6 lakh cusecs of floodwater, due to heavy rains in Telangana.

Eleven people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, of the 11 deaths, six were from Visakhapatnam, two from Guntur, one each from East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts. The deaths were caused by various reasons like wall collapse or being washed away in the floodwaters.

Due to the rains, 463 fishing boats were lost â€” 424 in West Godavari and 39 in Visakhapatnam. Officials have also estimated that 900 km of roads were damaged across the state.

On Thursday, five more mandals received rainfall of more than 75 millimetres.

The neighbouring state of Telangana is experiencing a similar situation. Over six lakh acres of cotton crop in the state, which were nearly ready to be harvested, were affected by the heavy rains, according to reports.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the state has suffered losses amounting to Rs 5,000 crore. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 1,350 crore for the state, saying an amount Rs 750 crore is needed for compensating the farmers.

