Andhra floods: 22,893 hectares of crop estimated to be damaged

Officials say the crop damage may result in 5-10% dip in foodgrain production.

news Andhra floods 2020

Incessant rains and flooding of Krishna and Godavari rivers have resulted in damage to 22,893 hectares of crop in Andhra Pradesh, according to a preliminary crop damage report. With this, it is expected that there would be 5-10 percent dip in food grain production. According to a Deccan Chronicle report, six districts, including, Kurnool, West Godavari, Nellore, East Godavari, Krishna and Visakhapatnam have experienced severe damage to their food and commercial crops.

A preliminary report stated that the crop damage was 6,065 ha for paddy, 1,199 ha for groundnut, 513 ha for red-gram, 358.3 for blackgram, 6,736 ha for maize, 125 ha for bajra, 47 ha for Korra and others. The total crop damage was 22893.9 ha.

When it comes to the horticulture crop damage, districts such as YSR Kadapa, Kurnool, Krishna, East and West Godavari districts have reported losses. It is estimated that a loss of 7,428 ha would have been damaged. Some of the damaged vegetable and fruit crops include onions, chillies, banana, turmeric, yam, papaya and others.

According to reports, horticulture authorities estimate that about 33 percent of the crop might have been affected in the floods with 17,637 farmers facing loss. The entire loss is estimated to be Rs15335.65 lakh.

Meanwhile, citing agricultural officials, Deccan Chronicle also reported that the farmers' loss might reduce, if there is no further rainfall or further flood water entering into the fields. However, if the current situation continues, where water continues to stagnate on fields, it could cause the crops to die.

With some of the horticulture crops getting damaged including vegetables, flowers and fruit plantations, the report predicts that the short supply might result in price rise in the future