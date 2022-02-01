Andhra extends night curfew for two more weeks

COVID-19 restrictions mentioned in the previous order issued on January 11 will continue to be in force.

news COVID-19

The Andhra Pradesh government has further extended the night curfew in place from 11 pm to 5 am by another two weeks, till February 14. Other COVID-19 restrictions and directions issued as part of the previous Government Order (GO) issued on January 11 will also be in place for the next two weeks, fresh orders issued by the Health Department said. The state government had earlier issued orders for implementation of night curfew after the Sankranthi festival, from January 18 to 31.

The previous order issued on January 11 mentioned several guidelines and restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, which stated that all gatherings and congregations including marriages, religious gatherings, social activities etc. are allowed to have a maximum of 200 participants at outdoor locations and a maximum of 100 participants at indoor locations, while following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Movie theatres will continue to be required to leave alternate seats vacant, and also make masks compulsory. Religious institutions have been directed to ensure physical distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitation etc.

Active COVID-19 cases came down to 1,10,517 as Andhra Pradesh added 5,879 fresh infections out of 25,284 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, January 31. The latest bulletin said nine infected persons also succumbed in the state in the 24-hour period. The state had recorded 10,310 fresh cases the previous day, while active cases stood at 1,16,031.

Vizianagaram district reported the lowest of 12 cases and Anantapur the highest with 856 fresh cases in 24 hours. While Srikakulam registered 80 new cases, the remaining 10 districts added between 250 and 850 new cases each. Kurnool and Nellore districts reported two COVID-19 deaths each, while Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam recorded one COVID-19 death each.

When Chief Minister YS Jagan reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state on January 27, Thursday, officials described the COVID-19 situation in the state and said that the number of people who need to be hospitalised are few in number.

With PTI inputs