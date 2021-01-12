Andhra employees associations welcome suspension of local body polls

The Andhra Pradesh government employees associations have welcomed the High Court's ruling.

news Elections

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers' Association (APNGO) President N. Chandrasekhar Reddy said the Court's ruling is a positive development.

"It is a positive development as the ruling came in favour of APNGO's demand, considering the coronavirus pandemic and the threat it poses to the health of employees," Reddy said.

Echoing Reddy's comments, representatives from the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (AP JAC) comprising employees, teachers, workers and pensioners also welcomed the court's decision.

AP JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the ruling came in favour of justice and fairness.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Employees Federation Chairman Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy said the action by State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar against the department's Joint Director G. V. Sai Prasad is an unfortunate development.

The government employees and police officers' associations have vociferously objected to the unilateral declaration of the election schedule by Kumar, and even conveyed to him that they would approach the court.

They cited the prevailing coronavirus pandemic and the crucial vaccination programme which would be underway shortly, as the reasons why the panchayat elections shouldn't be held now.