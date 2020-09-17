Andhra dramatic heist: Thieves steal 80L worth electronics from moving container

The container was moving on the Chennai-Kolkata highway when the incident happened.

In what seems like a scene out of a Bollywood script, a dramatic filmy style burglary took place in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday. While a container was on its way to its destination, loaded with electronic goods, thieves decided to take home the booty. The thieves boarded the moving container and broke open the doors and managed to get inside. Following which they packed the electronic goods—cell phones and tablets in gunny bags.



They then escaped with cell phones and tablets worth around Rs 80 lakh from the moving container which was moving on the Chennai-Kolkata highway. The incident took place between Chilkaluripet and Guntur.



The container was loaded in Sri City, located in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. According to officials, the container had electronic goods—cell phones and notepads worth around Rs 9 cr. The container was on its way to Kolkata when the incident took place.



Speaking to the media, Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police, RN Ammi Reddy said, “Around 3PM, we received a complaint regarding a theft in a container vehicle that was carrying cell phones and tablets. We began investigation immediately. Based on preliminary investigation, around 80 lakhs worth cell phones and notepads have been stolen.”



“A specific gang seems to be behind this theft. They boarded the container while it was moving. They then used a cutter and opened the doors and got inside and stole cell phones by filling it in gunny bags. Few bags that were filled with the electronic goods could not be taken by them after it was packed, because they were noticed by another driver who was right behind. Investigation is underway and CCTV footage is being retrieved”, added Reddy.



Speaking to the cops, the staff of the container truck explained, “At around 2 pm, the container was loaded and by 4 pm, we started. We stopped at Naidupeta for lunch at around 5 pm. After that I fell asleep. The driver stopped for tea twice in between. After that we then stopped only at the petrol bunk. We didn't stop anywhere for dinner."



According to the police, the investigation is underway and they have already interrogated the driver and the cleaner of the container. CCTV footage is being looked into. They are looking into details of when and where the thieves managed to board the container. Six teams have been formed to investigate this case and nab the culprits.



