Andhra DGP salutes woman who offered soft drinks to cops amid lockdown

DGP Gautam Sawang spoke to the woman directly via video conference and thanked her for her generous act.

The video of a woman in Andhra Pradesh who offered soft drinks to the police who were checking her bag amid the lockdown, had recently gone viral. The woman called Lokamani has now been traced to Tuni town and she was personally thanked by Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Friday.

DGP Gautam Sawang spoke to her directly via video conference and interacted with her in Telugu. He said that a video clipping of her act has gone viral on social media and he was moved by her generous act.

"The way you showed your motherly love by offering soft drinks to our policemen is amazing. On the same day itself, I have asked our team to trace your location so that I can thank you personally," Sawang said to the woman.

None other than the #DGP of #AndhraPradesh thanks Lokamani from East Godavari district who won hearts few days back by offering soft drinks to police officers. pic.twitter.com/SqQp3kjcXZ â€” Rahul Devulapalli (@rahulscribe) April 18, 2020

He further said that it's for people like her that the government and police are working 24 hours to protect and safeguard them. "In order to take care of the public, the policemen are roaming the streets day and night for the implementation of lockdown so that people would stay home and safe," he added.

The rest of the officials attending the videoconference also clapped for her.

In the video of hers which went viral, the lady could be seen offering two soft drinks to the policemen who were working during the lockdown.

After she kept the bottles on their table, the police asked her what she does and the she replied that she works in a nearby school and earns Rs 3500 per month. On the same day that she received her salary, she said that she bought drinks for them.

The policemen, moved by her gesture, offered her two small Maaza bottles in return and asked her to give it to her children.

As per reports, the lady belongs to Tuni in East Godavari district and comes from a weaver's family.