Andhra Deputy CM and Minister resign from their posts after election to Rajya Sabha

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana resigned from their posts on Wednesday, YSRCP sources told PTI.

They also quit their membership of the Legislative Council, following their election to the Rajya Sabha on June 19.

Since they cannot continue as MLCs for more than 14 days, as per law, upon their election to Rajya Sabha, Subhash Chandra Bose and Venkataramana tendered their resignations. Their resignations as MLCs have been immediately accepted, and the Legislature Secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu issued a notification accordingly, notifying the two vacancies under the MLAs quota.

Subhash Chandra Bose had tenure till March 29, 2021, while Venkataramana was supposed to retire in March 2023.

The duo forwarded their resignations from the Council of Ministers to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, but so far, there has been no formal communication on whether or not they were accepted, party sources told PTI.

Subhash Chandra Bose held the Revenue portfolio while Venkataramana was Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Marketing.

Subhash Chandra Bose and Venkataramana were two of the four members elected to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh in the biennial election held on June 19.

The newly elected members received a communication from the Rajya Sabha Chairman's office saying there was "no immediate requirement" of subscribing oaths or affirmation.

"A newly elected member is entitled to all facilities, perks and privileges that are available to members of Parliament, from the date of commencement of term of office, which is the date of notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice of his election to the Rajya Sabha," the communication said.

This was the first time since the bifurcation in 2014 that elections were held to Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh. While the biennial election was originally scheduled for March 26, it was postponed to June 19 due to the lockdown.