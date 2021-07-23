Andhra declares intermediate results, sets up grievance committee

Intermediate first year students who are unhappy with their marks will be given a chance to write exams once the pandemic situation improves, the state Education Minister said.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has declared the results for intermediate second year, the equivalent of class 12 in the state. The final marks have been calculated based on a formula that gives 30% weightage to the average marks of top three subjects scored by the student in class 10, and 70% weightage to their intermediate first year (class 11) marks. “This was the formula used for theory marks. Since practical exams have been completed, those actual marks are reflected in the results,” state Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said. Students can check their results on bie.ap.gov.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and results.apcfss.in.

Two exams — Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education — were already conducted in March, and for these subjects, the actual marks will be awarded, the Minister said, adding that in case anyone has failed or were absent for these exams, they will be given the minimum pass marks of 35%. Practical exams were held for second year intermediate students from March 31 to April 24. “Even if anyone has failed intermediate first year, if they have paid the exam fees, they are being awarded minimum pass marks. All failed and absent students have been awarded minimum pass marks,” the Minister said.

A total of 5,08,672 intermediate second year students have been declared passed, of which 2,53,138 students are boys and 2,55,534 students are girls. Another 11,165 private candidates have also passed. The marks memo will be available for download from the BIE website from 5 pm on July 26. A Board of Intermediate Education committee will be set up to address any objections or disputes. Candidates can send any queries or grievances to the official email ID ourbieap@gmail.com, or on WhatsApp to 9391282578.

In the case of first year (class 11) students, all students who paid the exam fees have been declared passed with minimum marks, and promoted to intermediate second year for the academic year 2021-22. “If anyone is unhappy with the methodology or the marks awarded, once the situation is normal, the government will allow for a regular written exam to be conducted,” the Education Minister clarified.

Since betterment exams could not be conducted, students who had cleared second year exams last year and had applied for betterment in second year subjects, will retain their old marks unchanged. Similarly, for second year students who had applied for betterment in their first year subjects, the same marks will be considered while formulating their final results. The assessment formula was decided by a high powered committee headed by retired IAS officer Chaya Ratan.

The state government had cancelled class 10 and intermediate (class 11 and 12) board exams a month ago following Supreme Court orders asking states to declare internal assessment results before July 31. While the state government was adamant on conducting the exams towards the end of July, the Supreme Court had asked for details of the state’s preparedness for holding exams safely amid the pandemic. “If there is even one fatality, we will hold the state responsible," the Supreme Court bench had told the Andhra Pradesh government’s counsel.