Andhra COVID-19 death toll reaches 492, Kurnool has 590 new patients

East Godavari continued to record a huge spike, with 500 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh recorded 2,593 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This brings the total number of active patients in the state to 18,159. While 38,044 people in total have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state so far, 19,393 people have recovered. A total of 492 people in Andhra have lost their lives to the disease so far.

Kurnool, which has continued to remain among the worst-affected districts in the state ever since COVID-19 infections started to surface, recorded the highest number of new patients, at 590. East Godavari followed with the second highest number of 500 new cases, followed by Chittoor (205), West Godavari (195), Anantapur (174), Guntur (139) and Krishna (132) districts. Kadapa and Nellore districts both recorded 126 new cases each, followed by Srikakulam (111), Prakasam (104), Vizianagaram (101) and Visakhapatnam (81).

So far, Kurnool district has seen the highest number of people die of COVID-19, with 114 deaths recorded. Krishna district has recorded the deaths of 85 people so far, while in Anantapur district, 52 people have officially died from COVID-19.

In the 24-hour period ending at 9 am on Thursday, 22,304 samples were tested, of which 2,584 people from within the state tested positive. Another nine people who have entered Andhra Pradesh from other states after the relaxation of inter-state travel rules have also tested positive for the virus. Out of these nine people, six had travelled from Telangana, two from Karnataka, and one from Tamil Nadu.

The three states have been categorised as â€˜high-riskâ€™ areas by Andhra Pradesh, and people from these states who wish to enter Andhra Pradesh are subject to more stringent screening and quarantine rules.

Apart from calling for recruitment of more than 9,000 staff to the health department, the government has also called for interns to assist with COVID-19 management at the State Command Control Center in Vijayawada. Management graduates and post graduates with computer knowledge, and analytical and communication skills have been invited to apply for a three-month internship for an honorarium of Rs 6,000.