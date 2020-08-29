Andhra COVID-19 cases cross 4 lakh, death toll at 3714

The number of recoveries has reached 3 lakh in the state.

In the last 10 days, Andhraâ€™s COVID-19 tally has risen from 3 lakh to 4 lakh. Andhra Pradesh on Friday went past the grim mark of four lakh COVID-19 cases as over 10,000 patients were added afresh for the third straight day. The number of people cured of the infection increased to over three lakh, according to the latest government bulletin.

Going by the pace at which new cases are being added, Andhra is expected to climb to the second spot, behind Maharashtra, in the overall national tally, surpassing neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which had crossed the four lakh mark on Thursday, in a day or two.

As on Friday, the COVID-19 count in Andhra read 4,03,616 total cases, 3,03,711 recoveries and 3,714 deaths. The number of active cases stood at 96,191.

The bulletin said 10,526 fresh cases were reported in the state on Friday. A total of 61,331 tests were carried out in the state on Friday.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, 8,463 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery while another 81 succumbed. The state completed 35.41 lakh sample tests so far, showing an infection positivity rate of 11.40%.

Andhra reached the 10,000 cases mark on June 24, 50,000 on July 20, one lakh on July 27, 1.5 lakh on August 1, two lakh on August 7 and 2.5 lakh on August 12.

It touched the three-lakh mark on August 18. It took 170 days for the state to go from one to four lakh (cases) after the first person tested positive for the contagion on March 12.

(With PTI inputs)

