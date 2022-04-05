Andhra cop who said TDP govt didn't buy Pegasus gets notice from YSRCP govt

IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao had convened a press meet on March 21 where he refuted allegations that the state government had purchased the Pegasus spyware under Chandrababu Naidu’s regime.

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a show cause memo to the state’s former intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao for addressing the media on March 21 on the issue of Pegasus spyware, without previous sanction of the government. The IPS officer, who is currently under suspension, had convened a press meet in Vijayawada where he refuted allegations that the state government had bought the spyware from Israeli firm NSO under former CM Chandrababu Naidu’s regime. He had also spoken to TNM in a detailed interview.

The memo dated March 22, which came to light on April 5, was issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma. It stated that under rule 17 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, no member of the service is allowed to have recourse to any court or to the press for the vindication of an official act which has been the subject matter of adverse criticism or attack of a defamatory character, except with the previous sanction of the government

Stating that Venkateswara Rao contravened the provisions of the service rules, the memo asked him to “submit his explanation, if any, as to why disciplinary proceedings under All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969 shall not be initiated.” If no reply is received within a week, it will be construed that Venkateswara Rao has no explanation to submit and further action will be taken as per rules, it said.

Speaking to TNM, Venkateswara Rao said, “I have submitted my response to the government for the show cause notice issued. I have scrupulously and consciously followed the service conduct rules and done nothing against it.” In a recent interview to TNM, Venkateswara Rao had disclosed that NSO Group had indeed approached the state government during Chandrababu Naidu’s regime with an offer to sell its Pegasus spyware.

Venkateswara Rao served as DG (Intelligence) under the previous TDP government. In February 2020, the YSRCP placed him under suspension over allegations of serious misconduct in the process of procurement of security equipment when he headed the intelligence wing.

