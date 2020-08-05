Andhra cop seen assaulting man, victim later made to praise policeman in video

The victim was made to â€˜certifyâ€™ that the Circle Inspector was a good officer and had only "counselled" him.

An Inspector-rank officer who beat up a Dalit man in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Srikakulam district has been suspended by Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The video, which is around 20 seconds long, shows the policeman kicking a man in the stomach and slapping him, as he pleads for the officer to stop. The manâ€™s mother can also be seen, coming in between them, to stop the assault.

In a surprising turn of events, in what seemed to be an apparent bid to pacify the outrage over the incident, another video was released on social media, in which the victim was made to â€˜certifyâ€™ that the Circle Inspector was a good officer and had only "counselled" him. He claimed that the policeman had even fed him a meal later.

According to reports in local media, Marri Jagan, a Dalit man from Tekkali town had come to the Kasubugga police station in Palasa mandal over a land dispute, to file a complaint. Circle Inspector Venu Gopal is reported to have acted in a high-handed manner even as the man was explaining his issue. Reports also claimed that the Dalit man had a brawl with local YSRCP leaders, as he had questioned them over an issue of granting house â€˜pattasâ€™ (title deeds).

Taking note of the issue, the DGP has issued orders to suspend the officer for his high-handed behaviour, while discharging duties.

"An incident was reported regarding police behaviour with a man in Srikakulam District.

Inspector of Kasubugga has been suspended for his high-handed behaviour. An enquiry has also been ordered to go into facts. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated within AP police," the official handle of the Andhra Pradesh police said in a tweet.

It further stated that the DGP has ensured that quick and firm disciplinary action is taken while asserting, "There is no involvement of any political party in this incident as alleged."

Responding to the incident, Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu alleged that such â€˜brutalityâ€™ was being sponsored by YSRCP in the state.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Shocking! Under orders from YSRCP Leaders, a Dalit man who went to lodge a complaint at the Police Station in Palasa, Srikakulam, was kicked & slapped by police even as his mother wailed & tried protecting her son. When will this YSRCP sponsored brutality & madness stop in AP? (sic)."

Last month, a Dalit man, Y Kiran Kumar, was allegedly beaten to death by police in Chirala of Prakasam district after being arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 guidelines. Later, the Chirala Sub-Inspector who was accused of "excess" was suspended and arrested.