Andhra continues curbs on inter-state travel, restricts train services

All passengers entering Andhra Pradesh by train from other states will be tested.

Coronavirus Lockdown

As the COVID-19 lockdown 5.0 came into effect on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided not to unlock its borders yet for inter-state movement of vehicles and people.

State Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said in a release that restrictions on inter-state movement of people would remain in force "till a further decision is taken."

Meanwhile, State Covid Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth said people coming to Andhra Pradesh by trains from other states would be tested at the railway stations or district reception centres.

"Those coming from foreign countries will have to necessarily go for government or paid quarantine for 14 days," Srikanth said in a release.

The railway authorities had earlier announced that 22 trains passing through Andhra Pradesh will stop at 71 stations, but the state government requested the Railway Board to stop the trains only at major stations like Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kadapa and Guntakal. It cited lack of facilities to screen passengers at all stations.

In another move, the Andhra Pradesh government restricted all intra-state movement of railway passengers within the state. All passenger movements where both the boarding station and deboarding station for a passenger falls within the state of Andhra Pradesh stands restricted until further advice, said South Central Railway. It advised passengers to cancel the tickets for getting refunds.

Andhra Pradesh also continued the restriction on inter-state movement of people by road. People from Telangana heading to Andhra Pradesh were stopped at the inter-state check posts and asked to produce passes. Large number of vehicles were seen stranded at Garikapadu check post on Hyderabad-Vijayawada border.

People without passes were forced to return while those with passes were stamped with “home quarantine for 14 days” on their hands.

Those seeking to come to AP from other states in private vehicles will have to obtain an e-pass through the government’s ‘Spandana’ web portal and undergo medical tests.

Those coming from states not badly affected by Covid-19 can be in home quarantine for 14 days while those coming from badly-affected states will be sent to institutional quarantine for seven days. After this period, COVID-19 test will be done. Those who test positive will be sent to designated hospitals while those negative will have to be in home quarantine for another seven days. States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi fall in this category.

DGP Gautam Sawang said that restrictions will continue till the government takes a decision on inter-state travel.

People coming from abroad will have to go to institutional or paid quarantine.

With IANS and PTI inputs