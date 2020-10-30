Andhra CM Jagan urges Union govt to block gaming websites and apps

The state government had banned online gaming, online betting and gambling by amending the AP Gaming Act 1974 in September.

news Crime

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged the Centre to direct all internet service providers to block access to 132 websites and apps related to online gaming and gambling, including Paytm First Game, Mobile Premier League and Adda52.

In a letter to Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad written on October 27, CM Jagan raised concern over online gaming and online betting fast catching up as a severe social evil, leading to youth getting involved in vices like gambling and betting from the comfort of their homes through their mobile phones and computers.

The CM submitted a list of 132 websites and apps which the state believes are involved in offering services like gaming, betting and gambling online.

The list, however, does not include Dream11, the main sponsor of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which also provides online gaming and gives a chance to its users to win cashbacks.

Jagan in the letter informed Prasad that the state has amended the AP Gaming Act 1974 "to include online gaming, online gambling and online betting as an offence through Andhra Pradesh (Amendment) ordinance 2020" and notified it on September 25, 2020.

"The main objectives of the amendment to the Act is to ban online gaming, online betting and online gambling. It is made a cognizable offence punishable under the Act. Moreover, the managing directors of all the online gaming companies and those involved in running of the company are liable for punishment under the Act," Jagan said.

The CM said that online betting and gaming have led to widespread despair amongst the public, causing suicides due to losing money, severe addiction and consequent violent behaviour in case of any restriction.

He said that under the new act, those assisting the operation of online games are liable for punishment, and the role of internet service providers can be termed as assisting these firms, in case they do not take steps to block access of concerned websites and apps.

"I would request you to direct all the internet service providers to block all online gaming, gambling and betting websites and apps from access in Andhra Pradesh," Jagan said in the letter.