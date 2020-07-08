Andhra CM Jagan to unveil a book on YSR written by his mother YS Vijayalakshmi

The book titled ‘Naalo Naatho YSR’ is a tribute to his late father and former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil a biographical book penned by his mother Y S Vijayalakshmi on his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

The book titled "Naalo naatho YSR" is a tribute to his late father and former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy by his mother to mark his 71st birth anniversary, which falls on Wednesday.

The book is a narrative of the life and times of Dr Y S rajasekhara Reddy and the turn of events in the aftermath of September 2, 2009.

Media reports say this must be one of the rare occasions where the book written by the wife of a former CM is released by the son in the capacity of a CM.

In the preface, Vijayalakshmi writes that she understands what the world knows about the leader, but in her book she says, "I have written about some facts about the great leader which the outside world doesn't know.”

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the book also gives an authentic account of how YSR 'aptly' handled the various responsibilities as a son, as a father, brother, husband, son-in-law, father-in-law, friend and a leader.

The report adds that the book also has anecdotes from the leader's life from marriage at a young age, the circumstances then and how he earned his name as a poor man's doctor, entry into politics, his leadership qualities from student days, compassion towards poor, education of the children, their marriage, worship of God, winning people’s hearts and rising to become the CM.

There is also mention of his affection towards family members, Jagan, Sharmila and Bharati, and the complex situations that arose after the demise of the leader. The incidents that took place till Jagan took oath as Chief Minister are narrated and detailed in the book, as per media reports.