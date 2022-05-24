Andhra CM Jagan, Telangana Min KTR meet on sidelines of WEF summit at Davos

Lulu Group has announced an investment of Rs 500 crore in Telangana, while the Adani group has agreed to invest Rs 60,000 crore in green energy projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao met on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos. Both the leaders from the Telugu states were in Davos, Switzerland to attend the WEF, which began on Sunday, May 22. KTR posted a photograph of the two of them together and wrote, “Had a great meeting with my brother AP CM @ysjagan Garu”

KTR and Jagan had both visited the UK before travelling to Davos, where KTR addressed the Indian diaspora in London at a 'Meet and Greet' event on Saturday. CM Jagan had made an unscheduled landing in London on Friday instead of Zurich as planned. Amid criticism from the opposition that this was in violation of permission granted by the CBI special court, as Jagan is currently out on bail while facing trial in various cases filed by the CBI and the ED, the state government issued a clarification saying Jagan's chartered aircraft got stuck in Istanbul, where it stopped for re-fuelling due to "heavy air traffic".

Both states have attracted considerable investments at the WEF summit so far. On the first day of WEF, many companies came forward to invest in Telangana, with Lulu Group announcing to invest Rs 500 crore while Spain's Chemo Pharma announced to invest Rs 100 crore in their Hyderabad site expansion over the next two years. KTR held a series of meetings with various industry leaders at the Telangana pavilion and many companies have come forward to invest in Telangana after their meetings with the Minister, an official release said on Monday. Lulu Group would start their operations in the food processing sector in Telangana with an investment of Rs 500 crore, it said.

Zurich-headquartered Swiss Re said it would set up its office in Hyderabad in August this year. Veronica Scotti, Managing Director and Ivo Menzinger, MD, Public Sector Solutions, Swiss Re, met Rama Rao and the Telangana delegation at the Telangana pavilion.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Andhra Pradesh government and Adani Green Energy for Rs 60,000 crore, including a 3,700 MW hydro storage project and a 10,000 MW solar energy project. The two projects will provide employment opportunities to about 10,000 people directly and indirectly, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

On Monday, CM Jagan met the heads of Tech Mahindra and Dassault Systems at the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion of WEF. Tech Mahindra CEO and MD CP Gurnani said his company will be working with the Andhra Pradesh government in the field of skill development. Jagan wants to develop Visakhapatnam as a technology hub with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sought investments in that sector, a CMO release said.

