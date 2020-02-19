Andhra CM Jagan meets kin of Kurnool minor who was raped and killed in 2017

The 15-year-old was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room in Kurnool in 2017.

news Crime

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday evening met with the family of Geeta (name changed), a 15-year-old who was raped and murdered in Kurnool in 2017.

Geeta was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed at the premises of the Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy Residential High School on August 19, 2017 in Kurnool. Her body was found under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room.

Jagan met with Geeta's family members briefly at the sidelines of an event, where he launched 'YSR Kanti Velugu', a mass eye screening programme taken up by the state government.

Speaking to TNM on Wednesday morning, Geeta's father, Raju Naik said, "We met the Chief Minister and sought justice in the case. He has taken note of our demand and assured that action will be taken. We even asked him to consider handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).”

Expressing hope that the case would see progress soon, Naik added that only an impartial investigation will ensure that the culprits are punished as per law.

He further said, "My wife Paravathi told the Chief Minister about the circumstances that were prevailing in the school when our daughter died and how several other female students were also allegedly exploited."

Despite evidence of sexual assault, the investigation made no headway for two years after Geeta's murder. A five-member committee which was formed had also pointed out that there were several discrepancies in the preliminary investigation of the case by the police.

The case came back into the spotlight after the parents of the minor met with actor-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan in October last year. Following this, the parents also met with Andhra Home Minister M Sucharitha. Orders were issued and the government began a fresh probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police.

Just earlier this month, Pawan Kalyan had also held a rally in Kurnool demanding justice to the family of the minor.

Read: Ignoring stack of evidence, how Andhra cops killed probe in a 15-yr-old’s rape case