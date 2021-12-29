Andhra CM Jagan grants land to Kidambi Srikanth for badminton academy in Tirupati

Srikanth, who is the first Indian male shuttler to win the silver medal at the BWF World Championships, also received a cash award from the state government.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, December 29, felicitated badminton player Kidambi Srikanth who created history as the first Indian male shuttler to reach the finals of the World Championship. Apart from a cash award of Rs 7 lakh, Srikanth has also been allotted five acres of land at Tirupati to establish a badminton academy.

Srikanth, currently serving as a Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh, is the silver medal winner at the BWF World Championships 2021 held in Spain from December 12 to 19. Srikanth expressed happiness over meeting the Chief Minister, and said that he has been assured of all support in his endeavours.

Thanking the Chief Minister for granting five acres of land in Tirupati for setting up an academy, Srikanth said he would set up a world class badminton academy and train world class players. Srikanth said that sportspersons are happy with the special care taken by the government and thanked the Chief Minister on their behalf.

Tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivas, special chief Secretary G Saiprasad, SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddarth Reddy, SAAP MD N Prabhakar Reddy, SAAP OSD Rama Krishna and Srikanth's parents Radhamukunda and KVS Krishna were present on the occasion.

The Andhra Pradesh government had previously allocated 2 acres of land to PV Sindhu to set up a badminton academy in Visakhapatnam. Incidentally, PV Sindhu had also met CM Jagan back in September 2019 soon after becoming the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, and had requested 5 acres of land to set up a badminton academy in Vizag.

Earlier in July, former India coach Anil Kumble reportedly offered his support to set up a sports university in Andhra Pradesh. The former cricketer called on CM Jagan and held discussions on a number of issues, including the development of sports in the state.