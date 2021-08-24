Andhra CM directs officials to begin construction of 15 lakh houses from October 25

As part of its election promise, the YSRCP government will be constructing over 15 lakh houses at a cost of Rs 28,084 crore in the first phase.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to commence construction of houses in Jagananna colonies from October 25 for those who had chosen â€˜option 3â€™. An estimated 15 lakh beneficiaries are expected to be allotted houses under the project which is expected to be complete by June 2022. "Work of constructing houses for those who have chosen option three (the option to build houses by the government), should start from October 25," said the Chief Minister. Jagan made these remarks at a review meeting at his camp office on the progress made in the construction of houses in Jagananna colonies.

Jagan said these colonies should be provided with internet connection as well. Meanwhile, officials informed the Chief Minister that mapping of houses to be built, registration, issuance of job cards and geo-tagging are almost complete. The Chief Minister was informed at the meeting that about 80% of the construction works have started in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Guntur districts. "Through reverse tendering for construction materials Rs 5,120 crore was saved, which is almost Rs 32,000 for each house," said an official among others.

As part of its election promise, the YSRCP government will be constructing 15,60,227 houses at a cost of Rs 28,084 crore in the first phase. The state hopes to finish construction under the first phase by June 2022. Each house will be built in a 340 square feet area with a bedroom, hall, kitchen, bathroom and porch.

The second phase will commence after the first phase and will consist of 28.30 lakh houses and will be built at a cost of Rs 50,944 crore. The state is expected to distribute free house site pattas to an estimated 30.76 lakh beneficiaries. Part of the funding for the project will be funded from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Andhra Pradesh is also spending on infrastructure facilities and has allocated Rs 4128 crore to be spent on providing the beneficiaries with clean drinking water, Rs 22,587 crore will be spent on roads and drainage, Rs 4,956 crore on power supply, Rs 627 crore on the internet facility and another Rs 567 crore for other facilities.

