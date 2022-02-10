Andhra Class 10, Intermediate exam schedule released: Details here

The exams will be held in April and May this year.

The schedule for Class 10 and Intermediate (Classes 11 and 12) exams in Andhra Pradesh were released by Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday, February 10. While the Class 10 exams will be held from May 2 to 13, the Intermediate exams will be conducted from April 8 to 28. After exams were cancelled on multiple occasions in the past two years due to the pandemic, the Education Minister had asserted recently that class 10 and Intermediate exams will definitely be held in Andhra Pradesh this year.

As per the tentative time table released for Class 10 board exams by the Board of Secondary Education, the First Language Paper I exam (Group-A and Composite Course) will be held on May 2, Second Language on May 4, English on May 5, Mathematics on May 7, Physics on May 9, Biology on May 10, Social Studies on May 11, First Language Paper II and (Composite Course) and OSSC Main Language Paper I on May 12, and OSS Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course papers on May 13.

For Intermediate, the practical exams will be conducted from March 11 to 31, and theory exams from April 8 to 27 for first year students and April 9 to 28 for second year students. A total of 9,86,533 Intermediate students in total are expected to appear for the theory exams.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently held a review meeting on the work of the Education Department on February 3, where he said that all reforms in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) should be implemented in the state by next academic year (2022-23). Jagan instructed officials to ensure the recommended teacher-student ratio is maintained in schools, and said there should be subject-wise teachers.

CM Jagan claimed that more than 22,000 teachers will get promotions as a result of schools being set up under the NEP, adding that they should be promoted from Secondary Grade Teachers to School Assistants and appropriate steps should be taken to improve their capabilities. He instructed the officials to complete promotions and transfers and implement the reforms by June 2022.