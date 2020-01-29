Andhra capital row: Police threw stones during Amaravati protest, says TDP MP

Galla Jayadev said that the TDP would also bring up the three-capital issue during the Budget session of Parliament.

news Politics

Andhra Pradesh MP Galla Jayadev from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held the police responsible for unrest during a protest earlier this month, against the decision to decentralise the state's capital Amaravati.

The MP stated that plainclothes policemen who had mingled with the crowds of protesters were the ones who had thrown stones and caused unrest, contrary to the claims by the police that Jayadev had been the one to start the violence.

“In fact the stones were not thrown by me or any of the farmers who were protesting,” he stated.

He further accused the police of inciting violence during the protest held against the proposal of the state government to set up three capitals -- a legislative one in Amaravati, an executive one in Visakhapatnam and a judicial capital in Kurnool.

The MP had earlier been sent to judicial remand after being arrested by the Guntur district police for leading the protest.

Jayadev, who hails from Guntur, was taking part in the ‘Chalo Assembly’ protest which was called by former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Upon reaching the gates of the Legislative Assembly during the special session that was being held on Monday, the MP was detained by police officials and taken to the Rompicherla police station.

He was later released from Guntur District jail on Tuesday evening after he was given bail. Speaking to the media following his arrest, he stated that he had been mishandled by the CRPF personnel. “The police not only stopped me from going towards the Assembly, but punched me and abused me. The wounds and bruises are still on my shoulders,” he said.

Two bills were passed on Monday night by the state Legislative Assembly -- the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act (Repeal) Bill.

While the TDP has opposed the decision of the YSRCP government, the ruling party has defended the move stating that it would ensure decentralisation of development in the state.

Galla Jayadev told reporters on Tuesday that the TDP would also bring up the issue during the Budget session of Parliament.

