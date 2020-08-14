Andhra capital row: BJP’s dual stand draws flak

Party's dual stands at state and national level over trifurcation of capital drawing flak

Governor's assent to the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill-2020 has further triggered protests from TDP and a section of farmers and residents from Amaravati region. While the ruling YSRCP and main opposition TDP have always engaged in bitter fight over trifurcation of Andhra capital, a third party seems to be looking to make political gains from the bitter rivalry.

The BJP has been receiving flak for it's ambiguous stand on the issue; While BJP local leadership opposed YS Jagan's decision, the Union Home Ministry in it's recent affidavit to the High Court cleared that the center has no role in deciding the state's capital.

Former BJP state President Kanna Lakshminarayana, Rajya Sabha members like YS Chowdary have been arguing that Amaravati would remain the capital as the Union "committed" to justice. In fact, the former has even written a letter to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan urging him to not give assent.

While Kanna was reportedly pulled up for going against the BJP stand, several second rung leaders faced suspension for taking stand in support of the demand of Amaravati as the sole capital.

Activists have moved the HC, opposing the state governor's assent, alleging that the bill was not introduced in the State Legislative Council. Meanwhile, in an apparent shot back TDP and a section of media has started alleging that BJP too has a role in the "injustice" to the people of Amaravati who "gave their lands" for the grand capital.

BJP leaders in the state left in the lurch as they are neither in a position to contend with the party's official stand nor in place to support YS Jagan government's 'capital trifurcation' move.

Undeniably, the row over Amaravati has revealed the differences within the BJP. It is said that there are two camps in the state unit, while one supports the line of TDP on Amaravati the other subtly supports YSRCP's three capitals decision for "inclusive and equal development."

BJP National General secretary Ram Madhav too clarified that Centres' role will be "limited" in states' decision on capital while stating that Centers was a "constitutional response". But questioned the need for having three capitals' when a state like Uttar Pradesh has one.

Political observers see that the BJP's dual stands as either a strategy for time being or actions as per the local dynamics.

Prof Chigurupati Ramachandraiah, senior analyst and author, said "By having dual stands on Amaravati or three capitals BJP has nothing to lose, it appears like they're trying to cater to the sentiments of people based on the situation and scenario."

Ramachandraiah further observed since they do not have anything to lose instantly, for BJP will decide in the days to come which way the tide turns and try to get goodwill.

It is also rumored in political circles that the BJP leadership is too cautious about its stand as it internally believes that even if they stand in favour of capital in Amaravati the entire credit will go to the TDP whose presence still can't be denied.