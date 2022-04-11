Andhra Cabinet reshuffle: Here are the portfolios assigned to new ministers

Similar to the previous Cabinet constituted in 2019, the YSRCP government has appointed five Deputy Chief Ministers.

The 25 members of the newly constituted Andhra Pradesh state Cabinet were assigned their portfolios on Monday, April 4, soon after they took their oaths as ministers. Among the former ministers who were inducted again from the previous Cabinet, Buggana Rajendranath has retained the portfolios of Finance and Planning and Legislative Affairs. Botcha Satyanarayana will now be the state Education Minister, replacing Audimulapu Suresh, who will now be the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister.

Taneti Vanita, who previously held the Women and Child Welfare portfolio, will now replace Mekathoti Sucharita as the Home Minister. Sucharita had reportedly decided to resign as an MLA after being denied a Cabinet berth for a second time.

> Botcha Satyanarayana: Education

> Buggana Rajendranath: Finance and Planning, Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs, Skill Development and Training

> Audimulapu Suresh: Municipal Administration and Urban Development

> Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy: Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology, Mines and Geology

> Seediri Appalaraju: Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries

> Taneti Vanita: Home and Disaster Management

> K Narayanaswamy (Deputy Chief Minister): Excise

> Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari (Deputy Chief Minister): Minority Welfare

> Gummanur Jayaram: Labour, Employment, Training and Factories

> Pinipe Viswarupu: Transport

> Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna: Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations, Cinematography

> Gudivada Amarnath: Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce, Information Technology

> Budi Mutyala Naidu (Deputy Chief Minister): Panchayat Raj and Rural Development

> Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao (Raja): Roads and Buildings

> Rajanna Dora Peedika (Deputy Chief Minister): Tribal Welfare

> Dharmana Prasada Rao: Revenue, Registrations and Stamps

> Jogi Ramesh: Housing

> Ambati Rambabu: Water Resources

> Merugu Nagarjuna: Social Welfare

> Vidadala Rajini: Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education

> Kottu Satyanarayana (Deputy Chief Minister): Endowments

> Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao: Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs

> RK Roja: Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement

> Kakani Govardhana Reddy: Agriculture and Cooperation, Marketing, Food Processing

> Ushasri Charan: Women, Children, Differently abled and Senior Citizens Welfare

