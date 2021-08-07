Andhra cabinet approves decision to compensate AgriGold scam victims

Four lakh depositors with an investment of less than Rs 20,000 will reportedly get compensation at a cost of Rs 511 crore.

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, August 6, approved educational reforms, compensation to AgriGold scam victims, and an additional Rs 10 lakh package for the families displaced for the Polavaram project. As part of the compensation to victims of the AgriGold scam, four lakh depositors with an investment of less than Rs 20,000 will reportedly get compensation at a cost of Rs 511 crore.

AgriGold scam is a Rs 7,000 crore inter-state scam in which nearly 32 lakh poor depositors from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka were duped with promises of higher returns.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has later filed a money laundering case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The directors of this scam-hit company, Avva Venkata Rama Rao, AV Seshu Narayana Rao and Hemasundar Prasad were granted bail by Telangana High Court in March 2021.

According to Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah, the cabinet also approved setting up of Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA), consisting of Rajamahendravaram municipal corporation and Nidadavole and Kovvuru municipal bodies.

"The cabinet approved proposals for transforming educational infrastructure and to bring in comprehensive academic and administrative reforms," said Information and Public Relations Minister, Perni Venkatramaiah.

In other decisions taken, the 'Nadu Nedu' phase 1 programme and the launch of phase 2 of the programme has been scheduled on August 16.

Likewise, the cabinet has approved organising the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards function on August 13.

It also approved the shifting of Lokayukta from Hyderabad to Kurnool in view of the opinion expressed by the high court and also to notify the headquarters of Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission at the same place.

The cabinet also accorded approval to the revised DPR and administrative sanction to take up phase 1 project work for the development of a greenfield port at Machilipatnam in Krishna district.

Likewise, the cabinet approved the revised DPR and administrative sanction with a total estimated cost of Rs 4,362 for the development of Bhavanapadu port in Srikakulam district.

With IANS inputs