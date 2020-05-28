Andhra BJP president’s daughter-in-law dies after collapsing at friend’s house in Hyd

Police have said that the cause of death is yet to be determined.

news Death

Andhra Pradesh state president for BJP Kanna Lakshminarayana’s daughter-in-law Suharika was found dead in Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon under suspicious circumstances. Madhapur police said that she was declared to have been brought dead to the hospital.

According to Madhapur ACP, Suharika (32), who was staying at Hill Ridge Villas in Gachibowli, had gone to visit a friend in Meenakshi Bamboos, a gated community in Kondapur. When she suddenly collapsed in the afternoon, she was taken to AIG hospital in Gachibowli where she was declared brought dead, police said. “Her mother is saying that it could have been a heart attack. We will have to wait for the post mortem,” he added. Raidurgam police have registered a case of suspicious death.

Suharika was married to Kanna Lakshminarayana’s son Phaneendra. Phaneendra and Suharika together had founded and managed a firm called Suneendra Enterprises based in Hyderabad. The company deals in manufacturing, construction, real estate and other businesses. The two of them had been married for nearly ten years.

Kanna Lakshminarayana was previously a member of the Congress. He had won the Assembly elections from Pedakurapadu constituency in Guntur district for four consecutive terms from 1989 to 2009. In 2009, he won the Assembly elections from Guntur (West), but lost in 2014 in the same constituency.

After many years with Congress, he joined the BJP in 2014. He has served as a state minister under different Chief Ministers’ terms in united Andhra pradesh, including YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Kanna Lakshminarayana has two sons, Kanna Nagaraju and Phaneendra. Nagaraju has previously served as the mayor in Guntur.