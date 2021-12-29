Andhra BJP chief promises to sell liquor at Rs 50 if voted to power

Reacting to the statement, several Twitter users questioned the party’s priorities and asked why they couldn’t reduce petrol prices instead.

news Politics

The BJP in Andhra Pradesh has promised to offer liquor at Rs 50 to Rs 75 per bottle if voted to power in 2024 assembly polls. In a public meeting held on Tuesday, December 28, BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government and opposition TDP. He said the political forces in the state had failed to bring in development despite its abundant resources and long sea coast.

“One crore people are drinking (alcohol) in the state. All of you one crore people vote for BJP, we will offer you cheap liquor at Rs 75. If the revenues are good, we will even supply at just Rs 50, liquor of good quality,” Veerraju said, indirectly referring to the high prices of liquor in the state.

Criticising the changes brought in by the YSRCP government in the availability and prices of liquor in the state as part of its promise to implement phased prohibition, Somu Veerraju alleged that the government itself was brewing country-made liquor and selling unknown local brands like Boom beer, Special Status and Governor Medal, while popular brands like Kingfisher have disappeared. “They said there will be total prohibition, but they themselves are manufacturing and selling brandy,” he alleged.

What we want: Petrol / Diesel for RS 50 per liter

What they are promising: Quality alcohol for Rs 50!

Andhra BJP state president @somuveerraju said that 1 crore ppl who consume alcohol should vote for @BJP4India in 2024 & get liquor for Rs 50 per bottlepic.twitter.com/nBY9ysCDme December 29, 2021

Petrol will not do 100 to 70, but will definitely give liquor for 70 rupees on getting 1 crore votes.

~Andhra Pradesh BJP#GoBackModi #BJP_हटाओ_देश_बचाओ pic.twitter.com/KNJXQels3Y — Laddy Kakrala (@KakralaLaddy) December 29, 2021

Referring to some of the state government’s welfare schemes involving Direct Benefit Transfers, the BJP leader said on average, a person consumes liquor for about Rs 12000 per month, and that CM Jagan was collecting that amount and giving it back in the name of a welfare scheme. “We will provide alternatives for everything, for agriculture too,” he said.

"Cast 1 cr votes to BJP, we will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then will provide liquor for just Rs 50", says Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju. Prohibition in Gujarat & Bihar & cheap liquor elsewhere. This is the flexible ideology of BJP! — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) December 29, 2021

Veerraju asserted that BJP is committed to making Amaravati the capital and developing the region in just three years if voted to power in Andhra Pradesh. Former Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Daggubati Purandeswari and Rajya Sabha members YS Chowdary and MC Ramesh also spoke in the meeting.

Watch: Andhra BJP chief Somu Veerraju promises to provide liquor at low prices if voted to power