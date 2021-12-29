Support us

Reacting to the statement, several Twitter users questioned the party’s priorities and asked why they couldn’t reduce petrol prices instead.

Andhra BJP chief Somu Veerraju promised at a public meeting to sell liquor at Rs 50 if voted to powerTwitter/Somu Veerraju
The BJP in Andhra Pradesh has promised to offer liquor at Rs 50 to Rs 75 per bottle if voted to power in 2024 assembly polls. In a public meeting held on Tuesday, December 28, BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government and opposition TDP. He said the political forces in the state had failed to bring in development despite its abundant resources and long sea coast. 

“One crore people are drinking (alcohol) in the state. All of you one crore people vote for BJP, we will offer you cheap liquor at Rs 75. If the revenues are good, we will even supply at just Rs 50, liquor of good quality,” Veerraju said, indirectly referring to the high prices of liquor in the state.

Criticising the changes brought in by the YSRCP government in the availability and prices of liquor in the state as part of its promise to implement phased prohibition, Somu Veerraju alleged that the government itself was brewing country-made liquor and selling unknown local brands like Boom beer, Special Status and Governor Medal, while popular brands like Kingfisher have disappeared. “They said there will be total prohibition, but they themselves are manufacturing and selling brandy,” he alleged. 

Referring to some of the state government’s welfare schemes involving Direct Benefit Transfers, the BJP leader said on average, a person consumes liquor for about Rs 12000 per month, and that CM Jagan was collecting that amount and giving it back in the name of a welfare scheme. “We will provide alternatives for everything, for agriculture too,” he said. 

Veerraju asserted that BJP is committed to making Amaravati the capital and developing the region in just three years if voted to power in Andhra Pradesh. Former Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Daggubati Purandeswari and Rajya Sabha members YS Chowdary and MC Ramesh also spoke in the meeting.

Watch: Andhra BJP chief Somu Veerraju promises to provide liquor at low prices if voted to power 

