The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed the Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill 2020 by a voice vote amid objections raised by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "The Bill was earlier passed by this House and sent to the Legislative Council which returned it with some amendments. It is the second time the Bill is being tabled in the House and it is just a formality to get it passed."

The CM, while taking exception to the objections, said that there was no reason for the opposition parties to make an issue out of it.

Jagan intervened when opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders tried to raise objections to the Bill as Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy tabled it and explained its salient features.

The Minister said there was no scope of negating the Bill which had been okayed by the House. According to the CM, the law is aimed at preventing malpractices such as spending money to influence voters in the election. He said, "The amendment is intended to prevent anyone from spending money on elections. The Bill reportedly has a provision to check the malpractices in elections, including money power. It will allow authorities to take action against the accused even after the election results are announced.”

The TDP members staged a walkout, stating that the Bill was passed without discussion.