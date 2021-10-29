Andhra Assembly to pass resolution urging Union govt to take up caste census

The cabinet also approved the allotment of 130 acres of land to Adani Enterprises in Vizag for an estimated investment of Rs 14,634 crore.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday, October 28, decided to pass a resolution in the Assembly requesting the Union government to take up the caste census of Backward Classes (BC) in the state while conducting the general census of 2021. The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, took several key decisions which include taking up caste census, allowing an online ticketing platform for movies, and the formation of an Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Welfare Department, he said. The resolution will be passed in the Assembly and sent to the Union government.

The Cabinet has empowered Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna to move an appropriate motion in the House, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said. The Cabinet has also approved to amend Cinematography Act 1965 and allow an online ticketing platform to be managed by the Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television & Theatre Development Corporation for issuing of cinema tickets, he said. The Minister added that the Cabinet has approved the formation of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Welfare Department to implement schemes for upper caste poor people and also approved the formation of Jain Welfare Corporation and Sikh Welfare Corporation.

Perni Nani said that the Cabinet has approved the creation of 1,285 posts in Medical Health and Family Welfare department, 560 pharmacist posts in YSR Urban clinics and 2,190 additional posts including teaching faculty, staff nurses and paramedical staff under Directorate of Medical Education aggregating 4,035 new posts in Health Department. The minister said the state government had an aim of filling 41,000 vacancies in the Medical Health Department and has filled up 26,917 posts in the last two and half years, and the remaining posts will be filled soon.

The government has decided to enter into an agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India to procure 700 MW power at a tariff of Rs 2.49 per unit for 25 years, to supply nine hour day time free power to the farming community on a sustainable basis.

The Cabinet also approved the allotment of 130 acres of land to Adani Enterprises in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, for setting up a Data Centre Park, Business Park, Skill university and Recreation center, with an estimated investment of Rs 14,634 crore and committed employment of 24,990 jobs. The construction of a fishing harbour at Vodarevu in Prakasam district was also approved.

The Cabinet gave approval for allotting land for setting up luxury resorts at five locations in the state for development of the tourism sector. The Cabinet also approved allotment of land for development of Mega Spiritual Centre and Tourist base camp at the foothill of Sri Ganagiri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple by ISKCON at Penukonda in Anantapur district. Perni Nani also said the Cabinet has approved to extend the ban on Maoist and other similar organisations for one more year.

