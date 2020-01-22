'Andhadhun' Tamil remake to star Prashanth

Director Mohan Raja will be helming this remake.

Flix Kollywood

A few months ago there were reports that the Telugu remake rights of the hit Bollywood flick Andhadhun were lapped up by Sudhakar Reddy, father of actor Nithin. This has given rise to the rumors that Nithin may be playing the lead role in the remake. An announcement regarding the commencement of the remake will be made at the right time, we hear.

According to the latest reports, the Tamil remake rights of Andhadhun have been obtained by noted filmmaker and actor Thiagarajan. To be bankrolled under his banner Staar Movies, this movie will star Thiagarajan’s son Prashanth reprising the role done by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. Mohan Raja will be helming this remake.

Andhadhun’s story is about a pianist who gets entangled in the murder of an out-of-work actor, which forms its crux. Scripted by Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao, the film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan.

The technical crew of the film included editor Surti, cinematographer KU Mohanan, music directors Amit Trivedi, Raftaar and Girish Nakod and lyricist Jaideep Sahni. The film was bankrolled under the banners Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures on a budget of Rs 32 crores and went on to collect Rs 111 crores at the box office. Andhadhun was not only a commercial success but also won critical acclaim from the people in the trade.

This Sriram Raghavan directorial turned out to be a massive hit and IMDB rated this thriller as the most popular film according to user ratings for the year 2018. This Bollywood flick starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, with Tabu and Radhika Apte as the female leads. It hit the marquee on October 5, 2018 worldwide and was an instant hit among the film buffs.

(Content provided by Digital Native)