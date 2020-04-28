Andaman journalist arrested for asking COVID-19 related question on Twitter?

Zubair Ahmed was arrested for his tweet: “Can someone explain why families are placed under home quarantine for speaking over phone with Covid patients?”

Zubair Ahmed, a journalist working in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has been arrested allegedly for a tweet asking why a family was put under quarantine for speaking over phone to a COVID-19 patient.

Andaman Chronicle on April 26 had reported that four members of a family in Haddo, a town in Andaman, were forced to remain in home quarantine after one of them called up a relative who had tested positive for coronavirus over the phone, to ask about his well-being. Zubair Ahmed, who formerly worked as an associate editor of the Andaman Chronicle and now works as a freelance journalist, was arrested around 7 pm on Monday.

Andaman Chronicle editor-in-chief Denis Giles told TNM that four people from Bambooflat police station reached Zubair’s home and told him he had been summoned to the Aberdeen police station as the Superintendent of Police there wanted to question him about his tweet.

“Zubair called me and told me that he had been picked up by the police. A special ferry was arranged to take him to the police station (ferries have been stopped due to the COVID-19 outbreak). I, however, felt suspicious and asked him to clarify why he was being taken. I heard him speak to someone, and after that I was not able to get in touch with him, all calls were getting forwarded. An hour later we found he had been arrested,” Denis told TNM.

Can someone explain why families are placed under home quarantine for speaking over phone with Covid patients? @MediaRN_ANI @Andaman_Admin — Zubair Ahmed (@zubairpbl) April 26, 2020

Zubair has been booked under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (Punishment for obstruction) and Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 505(1)(b) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm among the public). He was later also booked under Section 54 (Punishment for false warning) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“How can they register an FIR just for asking a question? There’s a complete monopoly on the way information is disseminated in Andaman. The only information we get is through tweets by Chetan Sanghi, the Chief Secretary. There are no press briefings, no bulletins, so where do we get information?” Denis asked.

TNM tried to reach out to Andaman DGP Dependra Pathak, but he was not available. The article will be updated with a comment when TNM receives it.

Quarantined for speaking over the phone

TNM spoke to one of the four family members who have been asked to remain in home quarantine. Zara* (name changed), who is a government employee, told TNM that she was in her office on April 25 when her father-in-law got a call from authorities asking whether they had spoken to anyone over the phone. When he said yes, the authorities later asked them for their address and reached their residence to paste a notice outside their home that they must remain in home quarantine for 28 days.

“We spoke to one of our relatives, who has COVID-19, over the phone to ask him about his well being. We did not have any physical contact with anyone who was infected or was a contact. We asked, can a telephonic conversation spread COVID-19? They just said we have done our duty by pasting this notice and we don’t know anything else,” Zara said.

Zara added that the quarantine notice was from April 24, a day when Zara was in office. Zara’s work comes under essential services.

“Now this notice may create panic among the neighbourhood, at my workplace, as to why this family has been placed under home quarantine. But we only had a telephonic conversation and the authorities are not being clear as to why we have been quarantined,” Zara said.

Zara then reached out to Denis to ask whether there were rules about home quarantine, which is when the report was published in Andaman Chronicle. She told TNM that now the family is apprehensive about asking any more questions to authorities since a journalist has been arrested for asking the same.