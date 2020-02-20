Ananya Panday roped in for Vijay Deverakonda's next

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the news of the upcoming yet-untitled film.

Flix Entertainment

One of the hottest heroes in tinsel town right now, Vijay Deverakonda's next to be helmed by director Puri Jagannath, went on the floors in Mumbai last month. The makers have now roped in Ananya Panday who will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce the news of the upcoming yet-untitled film.

Charmee welcomed the actor and wrote, "Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan India venture with @TheDeverakonda directed by @purijagan , produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 Let the Madness begin @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda."

Tentatively titled Fighter, the action entertainer has Vijay Deverakonda as a martial artist with a stutter. Ramya Krishnan has been signed up to play Vijay's mother in the upcoming film, while the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta are also part of the production as the film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi and all the south Indian languages considering the popularity of its lead actor Vijay across the country. Charmee and Puri Jagannath will be bankrolling the south Indian versions under the banner Puri Connects.

There are reports doing the rounds in social media that Puri Jagannath is keen on roping in the legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson for a role in the film. The makers of Fighter will be approaching the boxer and it needs to be seen if he will accept the offer. Apparently, the lead star idolises the boxing legend following which it was decided to bring him on-board.

Vijay's recent release was Telugu flick World Famous Lover which had hit the screen on February 14 to coincide with Valentine’s Day. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film has the hero as a playboy. Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite play the female leads in this flick.

