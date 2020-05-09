Anantapur, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts of AP see spike in COVID-19 cases

While new cases in the worst-hit districts of Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna have been going down, cases are now spiking in these orange-zone districts.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the state tally up to a total of 1,887 cases. While the number of new cases has been declining slowly, a worrying trend seems to be emerging, with three orange zone districts seeing sudden spikes in cases.

While the number of new cases recorded on Friday was relatively low compared to the recent daily numbers in the worst-affected district of Kurnool (7), Guntur (1) and Krishna (6), Anantapur recorded 16 new cases, while Visakhapatnam recorded 11. On Thursday, Visakhapatnam had recorded 7 new cases, while Anantapur saw 3. On Wednesday, the daily numbers were at 2 new cases in Visakhapatnam and zero new cases in Anantapur.

West Godavari district, which had recorded zero cases for five days in a row till Thursday, recorded 9 new cases on Friday.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district which had reported cases for the first time on Thursday, reported one more case on Friday too. With this, the district's tally stands at 4. Vizianagaram had been the only green zone district with zero cases till Thursday.

With 54 new cases, the daily COVID-19 tally in Andhra has dropped for the fifth consecutive day. The state nodal officer reported that 7,320 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending at 9 am on Friday.

However, the death toll continues to rise, with 3 more deaths reported during this period. Two people died in Kurnool district while one death was reported from Visakhapatnam district. This takes the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 41.

With 62 patients discharged in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the total number of those fully recovered increased to 842, leaving 1,004 active cases, the latest COVID-19 bulletin said.The past week has witnessed a decreasing number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh, even as it has raised the test sample numbers. On Thursday, 56 positive cases were detected while on Wednesday, the tally was 60 cases. Similarly, the tally on Tuesday and Monday was 67. On average, Andhra Pradesh has been testing around 7000 samples per day. So far, the state has conducted 1,56,681 tests.

