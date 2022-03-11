‘Anand Subramanian is Himalayan Yogi,’ CBI tells court on NSE scam

The CBI told a Delhi court on Friday that Anand Subramanian, the former group operating officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) was impersonating a “Himalayan Yogi” and also influencing decisions taken by the former MD Chitra Ramakrishna. This comes in the backdrop of allegations that Ramakrishna was divulging confidential information related to the stock markets with a “Himalayan Yogi” and had arranged for Subramanian’s appointment in violation of the rules.

Special Judge Sanjeev Agarwal, who was hearing the bail application filed by Subramanian, is set to pronounce his order on March 24. Subramanian through his counsel had moved the bail plea before the court of Sanjeev Aggarwal on Thursday. The court had sought a reply from the CBI on this.

The CBI opposed the bail plea and said that Subramanian did not deserve bail. It said that Subramanian should not be released on bail as it could affect the ongoing probe. "He is an influential person. They think that they will hide after impersonating as the Himalayan Yogi, but we have caught them. They can hamper the investigation," the CBI said while opposing the bail plea.

Subramanian was arrested by the CBI on February 24. The CBI got his custody till March 9 after which he was sent to judicial custody.

The CBI had on Sunday (March 6) arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, the former MD and CEO of NSE in a case of bourse manipulation. She was produced before the court on Monday (March 7) which remanded her to seven days police custody. The matter is still being probed by the CBI.

A special CBI court in New Delhi, hearing the NSE scam case, on March 8 took an adverse view of the matter asking, "who will invest in India with scams like this?" The court pulled up the CBI for the tardy investigation in the NSE co-location scam case, saying that the magnitude of the case will be big and the reputation of the country was at stake.

“Will this go on for years? The CBI investigation is open-ended and goes on for years. All our credibility will go. They (investors) will all go to China,” said Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal.

“People invest their money in India. They think the NSE is fair. If they come to know that something fishy is going on, who will invest money? You are taking this investigation very lightly,” the judge added.

With IANS inputs