Anand Shankar-Vishal project shelved?

Vishal, who was also supposed to produce the film, has reportedly backed out due to budget constraints and is scouting for a suitable producer to take it up.

Flix Kollywood

Director Anand Shankar and Vishal announced a new film together some time ago. But it now appears that there may be a delay in its commencement. According to a TOI report, the budget of this project is on the higher side and despite his best efforts the director couldn’t bring it down. Following this, Vishal, who was also supposed to produce the film, has backed out and is scouting for a suitable producer to take it up. If things work out favourably, this film will go on the floors in May this year, we hear.

Meanwhile, Vishal has two films – Thupparivalan 2 and Chakra – in his kitty. Thupparivalan 2 is the sequel to the 2017 crime thriller that went on to score big at the box-office. Directed by Mysskin, the film will have Nirav Shah cranking the camera.

It may be noted here that Thupparivalan had Vishal playing the lead role with the star cast also including Prasanna, Vinay, K Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Anu Emmanuel, Shaji Chen, Vijayakumar, Abhishek Shankar, Simran, John Vijay and Master Nishesh. The film was based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s fictional detective character, Sherlock Holmes. Arrol Corelli had composed music for Thupparivalan with Karthik Venkatraman working as the cameraman and N Arun Kumar editing it. The crime thriller was produced by Vishal under his home banner Vishal Film Factory.

Chakra, on the other hand, is the sequel to Irumbu Thirai. The film is directed by director Ezhil’s erstwhile associate MS Anandan. It has Regina Cassandra and Shraddha Srinath playing the female leads and is likely to hit the marquee this year. Besides playing the lead role, Vishal is bankrolling the film as well.

Vishal’s last release was Action, directed by Sundar C, with Tamannaah and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female leads. Though expectations on the film were high, it received a mixed response at the box-office. Produced by Trident Arts Ravi, Hip-hop Tamizha composed the music for the film while Dudley of Chennai Express fame handled the camera.

