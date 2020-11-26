Anand Shankar’s next with Vishal titled ‘Enemy’, Arya to play the antagonist

The makers have also recently roped in Prakash Raj for a pivotal role.

Flix Kollywood

Vishal and Arya, who had previously worked together in Bala’s Avan Ivan, have joined hands for the second time for filmmaker Anand Shankar’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller Enemy. The film’s title was officially unveiled on Wednesday and the project will see Arya play the antagonist. Announcing the title, Vishal tweeted: “It's final. My best friend @arya_offl is now my "ENEMY". We have no choice, except to fight it out in a battle of epic proportion. Gonna be good. GB (sic)”.

The makers have also recently roped in Prakash Raj for a pivotal role. The actor will start shooting for his portions from next month. Confirming the news, the production house tweeted, “#ENEMY welcomes the multiple national award winning @prakashraaj sir onboard. We are delighted to have him play the pivotal role ! Movie cameraSmiling face with smiling eyes @VishalKOfficial @arya_offl @vinod_offl @MusicThaman @mirnaliniravi @RDRajasekar @RIAZtheboss @baraju_SuperHit.”

The project went on the floors in October after the Tamil Nadu government granted permission to resume film shooting with limited crew. “As we get back to work, I’m glad and powered up to share with you that #VISHAL30 and #ARYA32 is going to be #ANANDSHANKAR4. Official announcement of the multi starrer will be made by our producer @vinod_offl (sic),” Anand had tweeted.

As per a Times of India report, Mirnalini Ravi has been signed as the leading lady opposite Vishal in the movie which will go on the floors later this month. The project has been on the cards for close to a year. It was supposed to materialise much earlier but was stalled for a few months as Anand got busy with his marriage plans. Anand, whose last release was Vijay Deverakonda starrer NOTA, got married last year. Enemy, which will hit the screens next year, marks the first collaboration of both Arya and Vishal with Anand Shankar, who rose to fame after directing Irumugan with Vikram. Vishal currently awaits the release of his film Chakra, a sequel to his hit film, Irumbu Thirai.

Meanwhile, Arya is currently busy with Pa Ranjith's Salpetta. The film, which marks the first collaboration of Ranjith and Arya, will see the latter play a boxer. The actor has undergone a drastic physical transformation in preparation for his character. Arya recently took to Twitter to share a video in which he’s seen squatting 150 kg. He wrote he’s getting ready for the final showdown with actor Kalai for his next project with Ranjith. The final schedule of the project, which has been shot over the last 12 months in bits and pieces, is expected to resume soon since the government has granted permission to start filming with a limited crew.

Arya recently shared a glimpse of his incredibly chiseled body. In the pictures, Arya appears to have knocked off several kilos for his role of a boxer in the movie. Actor Dushara Vijayan, who recently made her debut via Tamil film Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, has been paired opposite Arya in the film.

