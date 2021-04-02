Anand Mahindra gifts Thar SUVs to T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur for Gabba win

After India’s win in the Gabba Test series, Anand Mahindra promised SUVS to six promising cricketers as a token of appreciation.

Indian cricketers T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur took to social media on Thursday to share pictures of his new Mahindra Thar SUV, gifted to him by the Chairman of the Mahindra Group. Anand Mahindra in January, impressed by the performance of six cricketers-- Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar— in the noted India-Australia series match, announced that he would gift them Mahindra Thars.

T Natarajan posted pictures of him with his new car, and thanked Anand Mahindra for the promised gift. “Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My #Rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to #ExploreTheImpossible,” he said.

To return the favour, the cricketer sent Mahindra his signed Gabba Test series jersey. “As I drive the beautiful @Mahindra_Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the #Gabba Test, meaningful,” Natarajan tweeted. Mahindra replied to the tweet saying that he will “treasure the jersey and wear it with pride.”

Thank you Nattu. I will treasure the return present & wear it with pride... @Natarajan_91 https://t.co/KxciWdQ1ai — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

Sharing a picture with his car, Shardul wrote, “New Mahindra Thar has arrived!! @MahindraRise has built an absolute beast & I’m so happy to drive this SUV. A gesture that youth of our nation will look upto. Thank you once again Shri @anandmahindra ji, @pakwakankar ji for recognising our contribution on the tour of Australia,” Shardul also tweeted with picture of the SUV.

New Mahindra Thar has arrived!! @MahindraRise has built an absolute beast & I’m so happy to drive this SUV. A gesture that youth of our nation will look upto. Thank you once again Shri @anandmahindra ji, @pakwakankar ji for recognising our contribution on the tour of Australia. pic.twitter.com/eb69iLrjYb — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) April 1, 2021

In the India-Australia test match, popularly known as the Gabba series as it is held at Gabba in Brisbane, India had a historic victory in January. This was the first time in 32 years that Australia was defeated in the stadium.

Rejoicing in the victory, Anand Mahindra had in January tweeted about the six young cricketers and how their journey of overcoming odds was an inspiration to the future generation.

“Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible. Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company,” Anand Mahindra had tweeted.

