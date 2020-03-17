Anaika Soti to star with Santhanam in his next

Anaika Soti, who is known for projects like 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' and 'Semma Botha Aagathey', has been signed to play the female lead.

Comedian turned hero Santhanam has made films like Dhilukku Dhuddu and A1. With a slew of projects currently in his kitty, the former comedian has now teamed up with director Johsnon for the second time with whom he had collaborated last year for the comedy entertainer A1.

Bankrolled by Lark Studios, the film was launched officially earlier this year. The latest update is that this movie will have Anaika Soti, who is known for projects like Kaaviya Thalaivan and Semma Botha Aagathey, has been signed to play the female lead.

Santhanam also Dikkilona, a new film in which he will be essaying triple roles for the first time in his career. Written and directed by Karthik Yogi, the film is being produced by Balloon director Sinish in association with KJR Studios, who had recently bankrolled Nayanthara’s Airaa.

The makers are planning to release it in April 2020and film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film stars Anagha and Shirin as the female leads with ace cricketer Harbhajan Singh in a crucial role. This film will mark his debut in the Tamil film industry.

Meanwhile, Santhanam is already waiting for the release of his long time awaited film Server Sundaram. The film has been in the making since 2015. The film title was taken from the legendary Tamil actor Nagesh's 1964 film.

Santhanam took training as a hotel server for the film and it is said that the filming was completed in 2016. However, Server Sundaram is being delayed for the past three years. Directed by Anand Balki, the film also stars Bijesh, Kitty, Mayilsamy, Shanmugarajan, ‘Lollu Sabha’ Swaminathan, Radha Ravi in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Selvakumar of Kenanya Films, PK Varma has handled the cinematography for Server Sundaram and Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music.

