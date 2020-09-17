Amyra Dastur flies to Chennai for Prabhu Deva's 'Bagheera'

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran of 'Trisha Illana Nayanthara' fame, 'Bagheera' has music by B Ganesan Sekar.

Flix Kollywood

The first look of the upcoming film Bagheera, starring Prabhu Deva, was released amont few months ago and it has garnered the attention of the film buffs. Prabhu Deva sports a bald look with droplets of blood on his head. He is seen wearing glasses with three lenses and with each of the lens carrying different reflections. While one has 'Jungle Book's' Mowgli seated on Bagheera the black panther, there's a digital clock showing 11:11 on one, and a vintage car in the other.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Trisha Illana Nayanthara fame, Bagheera has music by B Ganesan Sekar. It may be noted here that the director had told in an interview much earlier that Prabhu Deva was impressed with the script of Bagheera from the very beginning and agreed to go bald for the scene without throwing any tantrums.

According to reports, Bagheera will have five women actors and one among it is Amyra Dastur. Confirming her presence in the star cast, Amyra Dastur shared pictures on her Instagram stories, while flying down to Chennai from Mumbai. The actor captioned the image: “First time in an airplane since the lockdown.”

Besides Amyra, the film will also have Gayathrie of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kanom fame playing the female lead. According to the film’s director Adhik Ravichandran, plans are on to rope in three newcomers to play the other three female leads in this flick.

On Bagheera’s progress, we hear that a major portion has been shot already and about 30% needs to be filmed. Bagheera has been shot extensively in various locations in Chennai, Cochin, and Sri Lanka so far with plans to complete a schedule in Goa. But with the pandemic, the shooting locations are now unclear.

Amyra Dastur currently has two Tamil films Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum and one film titled Pilfer Singh in Hindi.

Odi Odi Uzhaikanum is a comedy film directed by KS Manikandan. It stars Santhanam and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles with Salim Ghouse, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Rajendran and Robo Shankar in supporting roles. Ghibran is composing music for this film.

Incidentally, Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha is also directed by Adhik Ravichandran. It stars GV Prakash Kumar as the male lead with Amyra Dastur as his love interest. On the film’s progress, the director told in an interview to the Times of India much earlier: “We have already completed 60% of the shoot. Chennai and Ooty portion have been shot. The next schedule will be in Karaikudi where the remaining portion of the shoot will happen. This will be a horror-comedy with a fantasy connect. The mood of the film will be like Trisha Illana Nayanthara, but story-wise both the films are very different and I can assure that. In today’s generation, true love is hard to find. In this film, we talk about to what extent the protagonist will go to find his true love.”

Prabu Deva is currently directing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, which was originally slated for release on May 22 this year, has Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

