Amul’s new cartoon features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna from Pushpa

Helmed by filmmaker Sukumar, the movie hit the big screens on December 17 last year.

Dairy brand Amul is well-known for its cartoons. The brand recently released a cartoon based on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest film Pushpa. Using their Amul Topical hashtag that the brand uses to discuss trending topics, Amul wrote that Pushpa is a new action-drama film and that it is a huge hit.

Rashmika is seen performing the popular hook step from folk number ‘Saami Saami’, except in the illustration, Rashmika’s character shakes a leg while holding a slice of bread. Pushpa Raj, Allu Arjun’s character in the film is also seen holding a butter knife and a slice of bread. The tagline too came with a wordplay. Pushpa: The Rise, the title of the first installment of the film, turned ‘Pushpack The Slice’ in Amul’s ad. It also says, “Have some Amullu, Arjun!”

Starring actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, Pushpa hit the big screens on December 17. The pan-Indian project released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Pushpa: The Rise is streaming on over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video. The film is helmed by filmmaker Sukumar and is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The movie marks Fahadh Faasil’s Mollywood debut and also marks the first time-collaboration between Allu Arjun and Rashmika.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar teamed up for the project after a gap of over a decade. Speaking about the same at a pre-release event on December 14, Allu Arjun stated, “Pushpa marks my reunion with director Sukumar after a decade. I have asked him about collaborating for projects, but he wanted the movie to match the expectations. That is how Pushpa was born and it is one of the most challenging films of my career.”

Rashmika is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu. "I hope the Hindi films that I am associated with, Mission Majnu and Goodbye, do well. I am super glad that these two films happened. With Pushpa, the year ended on a high note," Rashmika Mandanna told PTI in an interview on January 18.