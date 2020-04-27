'Amrutharamam' to have direct digital release on Zee5

According to reports, the Telugu flick 'Amrutharamam' was supposed to release on March 25 but could not make it due to the lockdown.

Flix Tollywood

The lockdown due to the coronavirus scare is having a huge impact on the film industry. Several films, made on huge investments, are on hold waiting for the lockdown to end so that they can get a theatrical release.

With large amounts of money involved, some producers in the Telugu film industry are exploring the possibility of releasing their films on the OTT platform. And the OTT biggies are also keen on cashing in on this opportunity as we hear that lucrative deals are being offered to the producers.

According to reports, the Telugu flick Amrutharamam was supposed to release on March 25 but could not make it due to the lockdown. Following this, its makers sold the digital rights to Zee5 on which it will be streamed from April 29.

Producer Allu Aravind, known for producing some of the best blockbusters under his banner Geetha Arts, recently ventured into the OTT platform by launching Aha. Reports during the launch were that Aha will give tough competition to Amazon and Netflix as the subscription rates are on the lower side to attract a larger clientele. The producer is currently in talks with some of the leading production houses to acquire the streaming rights of the upcoming films.

Though the OTT biggies are vying to bag the digital rights, the situation is not good in the Tamil film industry as the theatre owners are averse to filmmakers releasing films meant for theatrical release online.

Recently, when the makers of the Jyothika starrer Pon Magal Vandhaal announced that the film would have its release online, the General Secretary of the Theatre Owners Association, Paneer Selvam reacted strongly with the statement that none of the films made by the production house and the companies involved with them would be screened at the theatres if their stance is not reversed.

Content provided by Digital Native