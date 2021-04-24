'Amount worth spending': KCR announces free vaccination for all in Telangana

The move is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 2,500 crore.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that the state will be administering vaccines to the entire population of the state, irrespective of age. The announcement comes a day after Andhra Pradesh announced that they would be providing free vaccines to people between 18 and 45 years of age.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to administer vaccinations to the entire population in the state irrespective of age limit. He said that in Telangana, in addition to the state’s own population, including those who came from different states and working in different sectors, there are about four crore people, and among them, 35 lakh have already been vaccinated. The rest would be vaccinated free of cost,” a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated.

“The CM said it would cost more than Rs 2500 crore to vaccinate everyone, and taking into consideration the importance of lives of people, this amount is worth spending,” added the note.

CM KCR has issued instructions to the Chief Secretary of the state and concerned officials from the medical and health department. The CM also observed that there will be no dearth of vaccines in the state. “The CM further said that already Bharath Biotech is producing vaccines and in addition to it, several institutions including Reddy Labs are coming forward to produce vaccines and hence, there will be no dearth for vaccination,” said the statement.

CM KCR plans to hold a high-level review meeting with concerned officials after he completely recovers from COVID-19. He said he would be personally monitoring the vaccination programme.

In addition to the vaccination program, the state government will take necessary steps to ensure that there is no shortage of Remdesivir as well as other medicines required for coronavirus and also oxygen. The CM assured that the government would go all out to protect people from COVID-19 and that there is no need to panic.

