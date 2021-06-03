Among Indian cities, Bengaluru administered most first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Bengaluru has emerged as the Indian city with the highest number of single doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered in the country as of date. According to the Co-Win portal, as of June 3 evening, Bengaluru has administered 29,34,030 first doses, followed by Mumbai (27,57,450), Chennai (15,51,576), and Kolkata (14,98,153).

Incidentally, Karnataka on Thursday announced that it will administer more than 60 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine this month, thereby completing a total of two crore jabs by June 30. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "Our government is set to administer more than 60 lakh doses of vaccine in June. With 1.41 crore doses administered so far, Karnataka will complete two crore jabs by the end of this month. I thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for his continued support towards Karnataka's vaccination drive."

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said more than 58.71 lakh doses of vaccine will be supplied to Karnataka in June. This includes supply of over 45 lakh doses from the government of India and 13.7 lakh doses from state government's direct procurement. Out of over 45 lakh vaccine doses from the Union government, 37,60,610 are Covishield and 7,40,190 are Covaxin. Of 13.7 lakh doses from the state's direct procurement, 10,86,080 are Covishield and 2,84,760 Covaxin, according to the data tweeted by the Minister.

Meanwhile, the Union government was slammed by the Supreme Court on the June 3. The apex court said it has the power of judicial review after the Centre had claimed judicial interference regarding its vaccine policy. The top court questioned the Union government over five issuesâ€” vaccine procurement and distribution among different categories of population, effects of vaccination by private hospitals, basis and impact of differential pricing, vaccine logistics and the digital divide.

