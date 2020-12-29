Ammu Abhirami’s first look from Telugu film ‘FCUK’ released

The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Ram Karthik.

Flix Tollywood

Ammu Abhirami’s first look from the upcoming Telugu film FCUK (Father Chitti Umaa Kaarthik) is out. In the first look poster, Ammu Abhirami is seen with a white coat and stethoscope in her hand, indicating the actor’s role as a doctor in the film. Ammu will be making her Telugu debut with this film.

Sharing the first look poster, Ammu tweeted, "Happy to be a part of Father Chitti Umaa Karthik @Ammu_Abhirami as #Umaa #Ummah with a white coat from #FCUK. #FatherChittiUmaaKaarthik"

FCUK is directed by Vidya Sagar Raju and is bankrolled by KL Damodar Prasad under the banner Sri Ranjith Movies. Besides Ammu Abhirami, the film will also star Jagapathi Babu, Ram Karthik and baby Saharshitha in important roles.

The filmmakers have also released the first looks of Jagapathi Babu as Father, Ram Karthik as Kaarthik and baby Saharshitha as Chitti, and the child actor’s poster was released with the hashtag #Gamechanger.

The shooting of FCUK is on, and the team is planning on releasing the film in summer 2021.

Ammu Abhirami was last seen in the Tamil film Thambi in which she shared the screen with Jyothika and Karthi. Sathyaraj, Anson Paul, and Nikhila Vimal were also part of the film’s cast. The technical crew of this film comprised Govind Vasantha for music and RD Rajasekhar for cinematography. The film was jointly bankrolled by Viacom 18 and Parallel Minds Productions.

Meanwhile, Jagapathi Babu is working in director Sukumar’s magnum opus Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. This action thriller has Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu playing pivotal roles. Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla are also part of the supporting cast. The technical crew of Pushpa includes Devi Sri Prasad for music, with Miroslaw Brozek handling the cinematography and Karthika Srinvas in charge of the editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)